Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 charming cats to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Callie, calico

Callie is a charming female calico cat being cared for at Cats In Knead, Inc. Callie wants all your attention: She will need a home free of other cats and dogs. She's already house-trained, vaccinated and spayed. From Callie's current caretaker: Callie is very sweet and affectionate. She loves to stay close by and snuggle up for movie night. She spends a lot of time on her back and doesn't mind a light belly rub. She also likes to have her ears gently massaged. She's an indoor cat but likes to spend time on the screened patio where she can sun bathe. Apply to adopt Callie today at Petfinder.

Mia, domestic shorthair

Mia is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Mia is friendly as can be, and she gets along well with children, dogs or cats. No need to worry: She's already house-trained and spayed. Read more about Mia on Petfinder.

Kisses, domestic shorthair

Kisses is a female domestic shorthair cat being kept at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Kisses is friendly as can be, and she's happy to keep company with dogs and cats. She's already been spayed, and she has mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about Kisses on Petfinder.

Hugs, domestic shorthair

Hugs is a male domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Hugs is friendly as can be, and he gets along well with dogs and cats. He is already neutered and house-trained. Read more about Hugs on Petfinder.

Hershey, domestic shorthair

Hershey is a male domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Hershey is eager to make friends, and he loves other cats and dogs. Have no fear: He is already house-trained and has been neutered. Read more about Hershey on Petfinder.

Cali, domestic shorthair

Cali is a charming female domestic shorthair cat staying at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Cali likes to socialize, and she'll get along great with other cats. No need to worry: She is already house-trained and spayed. Read more about Cali on Petfinder.

