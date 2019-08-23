Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cuddly canines to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Betsy, Jack Russell terrier

Betsy is a female Jack Russell terrier dog in the care of Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Betsy gets along well with other dogs, but she is looking for a cat-free household. Betsy is spayed, has all her shots and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Betsy's current caretakers say: Betsy wants to be the boss, the queen of the house. She is a loner by heart and would rather not have to share love with other animals, but she will get along with others as long as there is a good introduction. Betsy is a really great girl with a sparky personality. Read more about Betsy on Petfinder.

Mitsy, Staffordshire bull terrier and hound mix

Mitsy is an adorable female Staffordshire bull terrier and hound mix in the care of Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Mitsy gets along well with other dogs and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. Here's what Mitsy's friends at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue think of her: Mitsy is such a sweet soul. Once she opens up, she's very attached and is a little shadow that will follow you around all day. Mitsy's also shown to be a quick learner. She deserves to be spoiled! Read more about Mitsy on Petfinder.

Jojo, American Staffordshire terrier and American bulldog mix

Jojo is an adorable female American Staffordshire terrier and American bulldog mix being kept at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Jojo loves kids, cats or dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette and has been vaccinated and spayed. Jojo's current caretakers say: Jojo is great with other dogs and cats. She is very vocal and a people person. Apply to adopt Jojo today at Petfinder.

Lola, Doberman pinscher mix

Lola is a darling female Doberman pinscher mix staying at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. Here's what Lola's friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of her: Lola is sweet, potty trained and knows several commands. She loves to cuddle too. She is dog friendly and will do better with a more submissive larger dog. She would flourish being an only dog as well. Read more about Lola on Petfinder.

Scooter, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Scooter is a darling male dachshund and chihuahua mix being kept at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. He is already neutered and vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Scooter on Petfinder.

Rhea, beagle

Rhea is a darling female beagle dog in the care of A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Rhea has been vaccinated. From Rhea's current caretaker: Rhea is full of sweetness and deserves an amazing home. She is good with other dogs and cats. Apply to adopt Rhea today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

