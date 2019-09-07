Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cute kitties to adopt now in Orlando

Start your day off right with some pictures of charming cats! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lucy, tuxedo

Lucy is a female tuxedo cat being kept at The Way Home. Lucy gets along well with other cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already been spayed. From Lucy's current caretaker: Lucy is three years old; she's black and white and a round little ball of energy and spunk. She loves to be brushed, petted and played with. She adores one of my senior cats but may need to be an only pet. Apply to adopt Lucy today at Petfinder.

Lev, domestic shorthair

Lev is an adorable male domestic shorthair cat staying at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Lev loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with your other cats, dogs and children. Good news: He is already house-trained and neutered. Read more about Lev on Petfinder.

Geri, domestic shorthair

Geri is a darling female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Geri loves other cats. Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Geri is already spayed. Apply to adopt Geri today at Petfinder.

Emmily, domestic shorthair mix

Emmily is a sweet female domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Helping Paws Humane Society. Emmily gets along well with other cats. She's already been spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Emmily's friends at Helping Paws Humane Society think of her: Emmily is a very friendly female Tabby. Complete an application on our website. Apply to adopt Emmily today at Petfinder.

Jack, domestic shorthair mix

Jack is a handsome male domestic shorthair mix staying at Rescuing Animals In Need. Jack will get along great with your dogs and cats. Rescuing Animals In Need, however, thinks he will do best in a home without small children. He's already been neutered. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Here's what Jack's friends at Rescuing Animals In Need think of him: Jack and his sister were adopted from rain ask kitten's, but his owner has passed away. He's a snuggle bug, such a sweetheart that gets along with other cats and dogs. If you would like to place an application on Jack, visit our website. Read more about Jack on Petfinder.

Molly, American shorthair

Molly is a female American shorthair cat being kept at Helping Paws Humane Society. Molly plays well with others — she's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She's already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. Notes from Molly's caretakers: Molly is a three-year-old female cat that is very affectionate and easy going. It takes her a minute to warm up. But once she gets to know you, she's all sweetness and love. Apply to adopt Molly today at Petfinder.

