Interactive quiz: Which Puppy Bowl XIV puppy are you?

Once again, four puppies from the Orlando area nonprofit Florida Little Dog Rescue were selected to compete in the Animal Planet 2018 Puppy Bowl starting lineup.

No surprise, all the doggos selected for both teams, Ruff and Fluff, are adorable. Unlike the NFL’s Super Bowl, pups sport fur and slobber instead of helmets and pads.

Florida Little Dog Rescue puppies Joker, Morris, Mr. Wigglesworth and Clyde are all featured in the starting lineup and Ellie, Ben and Violet are featured in game-day promotion, according to the St. Cloud animal rescue.

The game airs on Animal Planet Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. Good luck to all the good boys and girls on game day!

