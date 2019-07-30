Ep. 111 Florida Foodie -- Trina Gregory-Propst of Se7en Bites, Sette

ORLANDO, Fla. - Running a business is a lot like having a child.

You care for it. You stay up late worrying about it.

At least that's how Trina Gregory-Propst feels about it, but, she also loves what she does.

She owns and runs two restaurants in Orlando: Se7en Bites and the recently opened Sette.

She and her wife work together to bring Southern and Italian comfort foods to eager customers.

Her work has even gotten her the attention Food Network personality Guy Fieri.

On this episode of Florida Foodie, Candace Campos sits down with Gregory-Propst to discuss her new business, LGBTQ representation in Orlando and the growing attention coming to Central Florida's food scene.

Be sure to follow Campos on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.