Ep. 113 Florida Foodie -- Second Harvest Food Bank

ORLANDO, Fla. - Learning to cook can change a person's life. The Second Harvest Food Bank's culinary training program is teaching people the skills they need in the kitchen to get a job and so much more.

The program is also giving students life skills such as how to handle a budget or a job interview and it is doing it all free of charge. In fact, they will even give students gas cards or bus tickets if they need help getting to and from classes.

The program began six years ago. Since then, it has helped nearly 300 students and counting.

News 6 spoke with two people who really know the power of this program to help turn people's lives around.

Chef Izzy Santiago is one of the instructors, teaching students the ins and outs of the kitchen.

Chef Kenny Neal is a graduate of the program. He has since gone on to start his own catering business, Kolaiah's Catering.

Be sure to follow our host Candace Campos on Facebook and Twitter.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.