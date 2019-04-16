EP104: Florida Foodie -- Bringing healthy food to those who need it most

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thank you for joining us again for Florida Foodie. We have some great food for thought to offer.

Food deserts are a problem across the country, as well as in Central Florida.

The people who live in those areas do not have ready access to affordable, nutritious food, such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

But there is a local group bringing those healthy foods right to the people who need them most.

Hebni Nutrition runs a mobile farmers market, the Fresh Stop Bus, which is basically a supermarket produce aisle on wheels.

In an effort to raise awareness and help even more people, Hebni is teaming up with another nonprofit, Simply Healthcare Plans.

Together, those two groups are planning something a big.

To tell us all about it, Candace Campos spoke with Glen Providence from Hebni Nutrition and Roben Dunnings from Simply Healthcare Plans.

