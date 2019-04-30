EP105: Florida Foodie -- Shantell's Cafe inspired by daughter's diagnoses

ORLANDO, Fla. - Food is a big part of our health. The need for healthy food is what started our guest on her culinary journey.

When her daughter was diagnosed with diabetes, Shantell Williams realized she would need to make sure her daughter ate the right food to help control her condition. But that was just the start.



Since then, Williams has started her own restaurant in Sanford, Shantell's Cafe, taken up motorcycle riding and set a world record. That's on top of being mother to 10 kids.



That's a lot of ground to cover in one conversation. So, to help us out, we enlisted Ginger Gadsden to play the part of special co-host for this week's episode. Check out her podcast, Florida's Fourth Estate as well.

