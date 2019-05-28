Ep. 107: Florida Foodie -- Volusia biologist shares concerns on plastics

ORLANDO, Fla. - Our food has a huge impact on our environment. It's not just what we eat, but how we eat it and how we store it.

We all use plastic forks, knives, straws, bags and bottles. When we're done, most of us throw them away, and some people don't even do that much.

All that plastic waste is just building up in our landfills, if they even make it there. Recently, there's been a movement across the country to cut down on single-use plastics.

Some cities have joined that push, along with several major businesses.

To tell us more about single-use plastics and the problems they cause for our environment here in Central Florida, we spoke with Chad Truxall, the executive director of the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach.

We also brought on a special guest, co-host, Clay Lepard who recently did a story about the efforts to cut down on single-use plastics in New Smyrna Beach.

