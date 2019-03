ORLANDO, Fla. - Imagine being raised an only child and then discovering you have more than 40 half-brothers and half-sisters scattered around the globe.

On this episode of Florida's Fourth Estate, News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden talk to Kianni Arroyo about how she used Instagram to connect to all of her donor siblings.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.