EP103: Florida Foodie -- John Rivers talks barbecue

ORLANDO, Fla. - For our third episode of Florida Foodie, we are talking with one of the biggest names in Florida barbecue.

4 Rivers has locations all across the Sunshine State and in Georgia. John Rivers also runs the Coop in Winter Park and the 4R Cantina Food Truck at Disney Springs.

This year marks 10 years for the 4 Rivers brand. Throughout all that success, Rivers has never lost sight of what first got him cooking: helping others.

Before opening his first restaurant, Rivers used his cooking skills to help a girl and her family get money for cancer treatments. Now, he is hoping to help a lot more people with an ambitious plan to bring fresh produce to under served communities while simultaneously cutting down on food waste.

The plan is already in motion, but there is a lot more to come. Lisa Bell sat down with Rivers to learn all about it.

