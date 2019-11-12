Florida Foodie: Coffee is more than caffeine at this Orlando shop

In a world of fancy iced macchiatos and frappuccinos, Ben Hoyer, owner of Orlando-based coffee shop Downtown Credo, challenges customers to stop and think about the impact their purchasing power has on the coffee trade.

Credo works off of a name-your-price method where patrons to the shop decide how much they pay for the drink they ordered.

Hoyer joins News 6 on this week's Florida Foodie podcast to explore the supply chain behind coffee, explaining what the fair trade label truly means and how his company's direct trade approach to coffee has benefited those who grow the product.

Downtown Credo opened its first shop in the College Park neighborhood in 2010, and has since expanded to include locations at Health Village at Advent Health in Orlando and in downtown Orlando's North Quarter district.

Interested in making your contribution to the faces behind your daily cup of energy? Click here to learn more about Downtown Credo.

