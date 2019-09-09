How policy influences food insecurity

Hundreds of thousands of people in Central Florida live with food insecurity. Second Harvest Food Bank is among the nonprofit organizations combating the issue first hand.



However, officials with the food bank know, it is really only dealing with the symptoms of bigger problems. To help bridges that gap Second Harvest has its own people who work with elected leaders trying to inform Florida politicians to allow them to better make positive policy and legislative changes that will help people who are struggling.



To tell us more about these efforts, News 6 sat down with Dave Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank and Kelly Quintero, the director of advocacy and government relations for the food bank.



