For those who don't remember or who didn't live in the early '90s, it's easy to forget what a teen idol Luke Perry was.

He was as popular an actor as there was, mainly for his role as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills 90210," and the world was obviously saddened by the news of his passing from a stroke at age 52 on Monday.

But while grieving, also celebrate the memories he provided, and his legacy, by trying your hand at this quiz on the life of Luke Perry.

