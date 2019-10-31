Quiz

Cue creepy piano music: Test your knowledge of 'Halloween' movie with this quiz

It's that time of year to relive one of history's great horror films

By Keith Dunlap - Graham Media Group
Getty Images

Photo by Getty Images

It's that time of year when one of the great horror films of all time is shown on many TV stations. 

The original "Halloween" movie, which came out in 1978 as a low-budget enterprise but turned into a highly profitable and iconic film, will once again be relived by many in the days surrounding Halloween. 

But how much do you know about the classic that also spawned seemingly a million sequels (OK, it was only seven, but you get the point)?

See how much you know by taking this quiz.

Graham Media Group 2019