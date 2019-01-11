Motown label's 60th anniversary is upon us: How much do you know?

Saturday represents a significant anniversary for an icon in the music industry.

The day will mark the 60th anniversary of the start of the famous Motown Record music label, which was officially born on Jan. 12, 1959, when Berry Gordy, Jr. secured a loan and started it all in Detroit.

There will be celebrations throughout the year, including an online video series that will show rarely seen items from the Motown Museum’s artifacts, that is called “Archive Dives.”

In honor of this celebration of Motown, and more importantly, to see how much you really know about the label, try your hand in the quiz below, on Motown’s history and heritage.

Graham Media Group 2019