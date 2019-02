Whether you love the outdoors, serving your community or having the opportunity to explore, there's a Boy Scout badge for you.

The Scouts work hard to master various skills before being able to sport new badges, and there are plenty to choose from.

Depending on your interests and passions, you may earn one easier than the next.

Take the quiz below to find out which badge best fits you.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.