3149 Landtree Place

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3149 Landtree Place in Bryn Mawr, is listed for $838/month for its 600 square feet.

Expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4736 Walden Circle

Then there's this 560-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4736 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, listed at $850/month.

You'll find both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. The building offers on-site management. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

803 Don Quixote Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 803 Don Quixote Ave. in Engelwood Park, is listed for $890/month for its 748 square feet.

In the unit, expect carpeted floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

