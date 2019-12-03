Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,704/month, this 1,055-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3234 Queen Alexandria Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 3234 Queen Alexandria Drive. It's listed for $1,705/month for its 1,541 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Next, check out this 1,273-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road. It's listed for $1,720/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. The unit also comes with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6350 Vineland Road (Florida Center)

Located at 6350 Vineland Road, here's a 1,091-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

9854 Stonehollow Court (LaVina)

Listed also at $1,725/month, this 1,715-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 9854 Stonehollow Court.

The building offers secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.