The most affordable apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Apartment hunting on a budget can be difficult. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $885, compared to a $1,049 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4177 Versailles Drive

Listed at $1,050/month, this 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4177 Versailles Drive.

The building includes a swimming pool as an amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, is listed for $1,085/month for its 1,047 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. A swimming pool is among the building amenities. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

5224 Long Road

Last but not least, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5224 Long Road, which, at 1,260 square feet, is going for $1,210/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

