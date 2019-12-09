Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Listed for $1,509/month for its 1,120 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 9300 Northlake Parkway.

The building offers garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Here's an 846-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 990 Warehouse Road that's going for $1,515/month.

You can expect a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6119 Metrowest Blvd.

Next, check out this 1,361-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse that's located at 6119 Metrowest Blvd. It's also listed for $1,515/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. The unit also includes carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road, here's a 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,520/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

15 E. Hazel St. (College Park)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 1,044-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 15 E. Hazel St.

The building offers outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $65 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

