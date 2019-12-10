Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1711 Jake St. (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $2,469/month, this 1,208-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1711 Jake St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

833 Altaloma Ave. (Colonialtown North)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode located at 833 Altaloma Ave. It's listed for $2,475/month for its 1,900 square feet.

The building boasts outdoor space. The listing also promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and granite countertops in the residence. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Here's a 1,191-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $2,485/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

460 E. Jackson St. (South Eola)

Next, check out this 1,696-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's located at 460 E. Jackson St. It's listed for $2,495/month.

The building offers garage parking. The residence also has hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite countertops, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

5412 Florida'S Tpke North (Florida Center North)

Located at 5412 Florida'S Tpke North, here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,500/month.

In the condo, which comes furnished, expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

