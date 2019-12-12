Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,747/month, this 1,134-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 480 N. Orange Ave.

The apartment has a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 100 W. Grant St. It's listed for $1,785/month for its 1,205 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

5215 Millenia Blvd. (Florida Center North)

Here's a 1,582-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5215 Millenia Blvd. that's also going for $1,825/month.

Look for a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Finally, check out this 1,588-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,826/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to animals, only birds are allowed.

