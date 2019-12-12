What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Florida Center North, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5215 Millenia Blvd.

Here's an 868-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5215 Millenia Blvd. that's going for $1,250/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

4830 Normandy Place

Then, check out this 1,080-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 4830 Normandy Place. It's also listed for $1,250/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and outdoor space. Also, expect to find high ceilings in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

4941 Walden Circle



Finally, here's a 1,228-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 4941 Walden Circle that's going for $1,300/month.

The building boasts garage parking and additional storage space. The condo also has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

