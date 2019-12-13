Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,049. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane in Rosemont, is listed for $860/month for its 619 square feet.

Expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment; the building includes a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

4716 Walden Circle

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 4716 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, is listed for $900/month.

The condo has a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5953 Curry Ford Road

And here's a studio apartment at 5953 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park, which, with 550 square feet, is going for $909/month.

The building offers garage parking. You'll also get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2490 S. Conway Road

Over at 2490 S. Conway Road in Conway, there's this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $915/month.

In the unit, you're promised a balcony, a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building boasts a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

