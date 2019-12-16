Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Listed for $2,060/month for its 1,279 square feet, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

6168 Raleigh St.

Here's a 1,739-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6168 Raleigh St. that's going for $2,062/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, check out this 1,010-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 646 W. Smith St. It's listed for $2,070/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also comes with in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

14088 Walcott Ave. (Lake Nona South)

Located at 14088 Walcott Ave., here's a 1,848-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,090/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a gym and garage parking. This property is dog-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail (Lake Shore Village)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail. It's listed for $2,100/month for its 1,822 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

