Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

6201 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Listed at $1,303/month, this 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6201 Bent Pine Drive.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5224 Long Road (Rosemont)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 5224 Long Road. It's listed for $1,304/month for its 1,260 square feet.

The building has secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,378/month.

The apartment has a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

10955 Moss Park Road

Next, check out this 827-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 10955 Moss Park Road. It's listed for $1,309/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Finally, located at 9300 Northlake Parkway, here's a 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,311/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

