The cheapest apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

Central Business District is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Central Business District look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Central Business District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2 N. Lucerne Circle West

Listed at $1,140/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 2 N. Lucerne Circle West, is 12.2% less than the $1,299/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Central Business District.

The building offers a swimming pool, assigned parking and a gym. The condo also features air conditioning and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

480 N. Orange Ave.

Here's a studio apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave., which, at 532 square feet, is going for $1,193/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

204 E. South St.

Then there's this 785-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 204 E. South St., listed at $1,200/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, a door person and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

