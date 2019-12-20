The most affordable apartments for rent in Park Central, Orlando

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Park Central look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $990, compared to a $1,044 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Park Central via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2210 Yankee Place

Listed at $900/month, this 535-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, located at 2210 Yankee Place, is 9.1% less than the $990/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Park Central.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, secured entry, outdoor space and a gym. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome. Expect a $100 administrative fee.

5041 City St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 5041 City St., is listed for $950/month for its 619 square feet.

The residence comes with carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space, secured entry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

5070 Downing St.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling at 5070 Downing St., which, at 996 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. The listing also promises a balcony and carpeted floors in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

