The most affordable apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Listed at $790/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, is 10.7% less than the $885/month median rent for a one bedroom in Rosemont.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

4119 Dijon Drive

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, situated at 4119 Dijon Drive, is listed for $995/month for its 1,165 square feet.

The condo comes with air conditioning. The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3942 Versailles Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3942 Versailles Drive, which, at 1,165 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate a renovated kitchen and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

(See the full listing here.)

4429 Ring Neck Road

Then there's this 1,061-square-foot rental with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 4429 Ring Neck Road, listed at $1,075/month.

In the unit, anticipate an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space, on-site management and garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.