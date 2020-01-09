Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Listed at $820/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane in Rosemont, is 20.2% less than the median rent for a one-bedroom in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,027/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool; the apartment also includes a fireplace, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

2100 S. Conway Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2100 S. Conway Road in Conway, which, at 747 square feet, is going for $885/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

2210 Yankee Place



This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 2210 Yankee Place in Park Central, is listed for $900/month for its 535 square feet.

You'll see carpet and a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $100 administrative fee.

1916 Lake Atriums Circle

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 1916 Lake Atriums Circle, which, with 526 square feet, is also going for $900/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit also has carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

