What apartments will $1,000 rent you in South Semoran today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4630 Commander Drive

Listed at $925/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4630 Commander Drive.

The building features a swimming pool, on-site management and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

4350 Perkinshire Lane

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 4350 Perkinshire Lane. It's listed for $950/month for its 580 square feet.

The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4205 S. Semoran Blvd.

Here's an 838-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4205 S. Semoran Blvd. that's also going for $950/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a balcony. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4572 Commander Drive

Finally, located at 4572 Commander Drive, here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, secured entry, outdoor space and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.