Budget apartments for rent in College Park, Orlando

College Park requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in College Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in College Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

725 Putnam Ave.

Listed at $1,075/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 725 Putnam Ave., is 0.3% less than the $1,078/month median rent for a one bedroom in College Park.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site management and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3026 Fairway Lane

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3026 Fairway Lane, is listed for $1,200/month for its 850 square feet.

The unit features an eat-in kitchen and carpeted floors; the building includes on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

31 Stymie Place

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 31 Stymie Place, which, at 968 square feet, is going for $1,300/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and additional storage space. The residence also includes hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

44 E. Princeton St.

Check out this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 44 E. Princeton St., listed at $1,400/month.

The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also includes hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

