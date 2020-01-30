Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1079 S. Hiawassee Road



Listed at $850/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1079 S. Hiawassee Road, is 15% less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,100/month.

The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2320 S. Conway Road

Here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2320 S. Conway Road, currently going for $868/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

2100 S. Conway Road

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2100 S. Conway Road, which, at 747 square feet, is going for $885/month.

The building includes secured entry. Also, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

4609 Cedar Cove

Last but not least, there's this 600-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4609 Cedar Cove in Florida Center North, listed at $895/month.

You'll find air conditioning and central heating in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

