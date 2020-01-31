What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Park Central, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Park Central?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Park Central is currently hovering around $977.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5070 Downing St.



Listed for $1,050/month for its 996 square feet, there's this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit over at 5070 Downing St.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. You can also expect to see a balcony and carpeted floors in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2314 Midtown Terrace

Here's a 724-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2314 Midtown Terrace that's also going for $1,050/month.

You can expect to see carpeted floors in the unit. The building offers a swimming pool, secured entry and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $75 application fee.

3561 Conroy Road, Mosaic Millenia

Finally, check out this 782-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3561 Conroy Road, Mosaic Millenia. It's listed for $1,100/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

