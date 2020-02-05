The cheapest apartments for rent in South Semoran, Orlando

Apartment hunting on a budget can be difficult. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in South Semoran look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $950, compared to a $1,000 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in South Semoran via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4225 Thornbriar Lane

Listed at $900/month, this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4225 Thornbriar Lane, is 5.3% less than the $950/month median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran.

The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. The apartment also includes stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

5530 Chrishire Way

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 5530 Chrishire Way, is also listed for $900/month.

The unit includes a fireplace and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

4572 Commander Drive

Then there's this 735-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4572 Commander Drive, listed at $925/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

