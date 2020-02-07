Budget apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Central Business District are hovering around $1,250, compared to a $1,015 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Business District rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

151 E. Washington St.

Listed at $1,150/month, this 554-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 151 E. Washington St., is 8.0% less than the $1,250/month median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District.

Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also has hardwood flooring. This rental is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

202 E. South St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 202 E. South St., is also listed for $1,150/month for its 739 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a resident lounge, a gym and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a $55 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

480 N. Orange Ave.

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave., which, at 532 square feet, is going for $1,259/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.