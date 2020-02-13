Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2320 S. Conway Road

Listed at $868/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2320 S. Conway Road in Conway, is 21.1% less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,100/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2100 S. Conway Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2100 S. Conway Road in Conway, is listed for $885/month for its 747 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1001 Shoreview Drive

Next up is this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1001 Shoreview Drive and listed for $900/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

4225 Thornbriar Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4225 Thornbriar Lane in South Semoran, is listed for $900/month for its 580 square feet.

You'll find stainless steel appliances in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

4760 Walden Circle

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 4760 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, which, with 560 square feet, is going for $900/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space and a swimming pool. The unit also has carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

