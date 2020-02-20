The most affordable apartments for rent in College Park, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in College Park are hovering around $1,075, compared to a $1,000 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a College Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3329 N. Westmoreland Drive

Listed at $1,225/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3329 N. Westmoreland Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry; in the unit, expect granite countertops and a renovated kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $65 application fee.

31 Stymie Place

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 31 Stymie Place, is listed for $1,247/month for its 968 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

725 Putnam Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 725 Putnam Ave., which, at 900 square feet, is going for $1,275/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The unit also includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2623 Elizabeth Ave.

Finally, there's this 1,308-square-foot abode with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 2623 Elizabeth Ave., listed at $1,300/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features additional storage space, on-site laundry, outdoor space and on-site management. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

