What apartments will $1,300 rent you in College Park, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in College Park?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in College Park is currently hovering around $1,075.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3329 N. Westmoreland Drive

Listed at $1,175/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3329 N. Westmoreland Drive.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a $65 application fee.

31 Stymie Place

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 31 Stymie Place. It's listed for $1,247/month for its 968 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and additional storage space. The unit also features a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

725 Putnam Ave.

Here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 725 Putnam Ave. that's going for $1,275/month.

The unit features stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and granite countertops. The building features outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2623 Elizabeth Ave.

Finally, check out this 1,308-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 2623 Elizabeth Ave. It's listed for $1,300/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, on-site laundry and additional storage space. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

