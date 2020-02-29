The most affordable apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Central Business District look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,254, compared to a $1,000 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Central Business District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 E. Washington St., #501

Listed at $1,150/month, this 554-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 151 E. Washington St., is 8.3% less than the $1,254/month median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District.

Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also has a deck and hardwood flooring. The rental is dog-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

480 N. Orange Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 480 N. Orange Ave., is also listed for $1,150/month for its 532 square feet.

The apartment features a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

204 E. South St., #4055

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 204 E. South St., which, at 785 square feet, is going for $1,200/month.

The building features garage parking, secured entryand a swimming pool. You can also expect to see carpeted floors in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a $75 application fee and a $1,200 security deposit.

