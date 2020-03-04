Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're seeking new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2100 S. Conway Road

First off, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2100 S. Conway Road in Conway, is listed for $885/month for its 747 square feet.

The apartment has a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting; secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1001 Shoreview Drive

Then there's this 500-square-foot studio at 1001 Shoreview Drive, listed at $900/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.

5889 Curry Ford Road

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 5889 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park, which, with 677 square feet, is going for $920/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. You'll also get a ceiling fan in the residence. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

5500 Devonbriar Way

Finally, over at 5500 Devonbriar Way in South Semoran, there's this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, going for $925/month.

Look for a balcony in the residence. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

