What apartments will $1,100 rent you in South Semoran, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5300 Lake Margaret Drive



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5300 Lake Margaret Drive. It's listed for $1,079/month for its 661 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment also features a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4658 Commander Drive, #817

Here's a 934-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4658 Commander Drive that's going for $1,075/month.

In the condo, the listing promises hardwood flooring and air conditioning. The building has secured entry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

4548 Commander Drive, #1423

Next, check out this 934-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 4548 Commander Drive. It's also listed for $1,075/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a resident lounge, a swimming pool, outdoor space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4301 Lizshire Lane, #C201

Located at 4301 Lizshire Lane, here's an 810-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,100/month.

You can expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building includes a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $99 pet fee and a $75 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

