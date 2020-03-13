What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Central Business District, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

480 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,344/month, this 535-square-foot studio apartment is located at 480 N. Orange Ave.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

750 N. Orange Ave.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 750 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,360/month for its 630 square feet.

The building includes garage parking. The apartment also includes a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

899 N. Orange Ave.

Then, there's this 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 899 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,365/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

202 E. South St.

Finally, check out this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 202 E. South St. It's listed for $1,375/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. The residence also offers a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

