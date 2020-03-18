The most affordable apartments for rent in South Semoran, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in South Semoran are hovering around $950, compared to a $1,000 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a South Semoran rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5530 Chrishire Way

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 5530 Chrishire Way, is 5.3% less than the $950/month median rent for a one-bedroom in South Semoran.

In the unit, you'll find a fireplace and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4532 Commander Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 4532 Commander Drive, is listed for $925/month for its 735 square feet.

The residence has carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space, secured entry and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

5500 Devonbriar Way

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 5500 Devonbriar Way, which, at 540 square feet, is going for $925/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a gym. The residence also includes a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.