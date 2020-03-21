Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1001 Shoreview Drive

Listed at $800/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1001 Shoreview Drive, is 37.6 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,281/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the studio. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

2100 S. Conway Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2100 S. Conway Road in Conway, which, at 747 square feet, is going for $885/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. You can also expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(See the full listing here.)

4712 Walden Circle

Next up is this 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 4712 Walden Circle in Florida Center North and listed for $900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. The residence also includes carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome. Expect a $100 administrative fee and a $50 application fee.

(Here's the listing.)

5530 Chrishire Way

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 5530 Chrishire Way in South Semoran, is also listed for $900/month.

In the unit, anticipate a balcony and a fireplace. Animals are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

5924 Curry Ford Road

And here's a studio apartment at 5924 Curry Ford Road in Lake Frendrica, which, with 600 square feet, is going for $909/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. The apartment also has a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

