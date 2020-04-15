The cheapest apartments for rent in South Semoran, Orlando

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in South Semoran look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $950, compared to a $1,023 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in South Semoran via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4642 Commander Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 4642 Commander Drive, which, at 735 square feet, is going for $900/month.

The residence offers hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $100 administrative fee.

5530 Chrishire Way

Then, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5530 Chrishire Way, also listed at $900/month.

In the unit, expect a fireplace and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

5300 Lake Margaret Drive

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5300 Lake Margaret Drive, which, with 661 square feet, is going for $900/month.

The unit listing promises a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

