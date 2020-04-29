Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're in the market for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1001 Shoreview Drive

Listed at $800/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1001 Shoreview Drive, is 27.3 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,100/month.

In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4760 Walden Circle

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 4760 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, which, at 560 square feet, is going for $875/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. The listing also promises carpeted floors in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Expect a $100 administrative fee and a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

5500 Devonbriar Way

Then there's this 540-square-foot abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5500 Devonbriar Way in South Semoran, listed at $890/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

4575 S. Texas Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4575 S. Texas Ave., which, with 850 square feet, is going for $900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The listing specifies a $20 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the listing here.)

4215 S. Semoran Blvd.

Finally, over at 4215 S. Semoran Blvd. in South Semoran, there's this 765-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom address, also going for $900/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a $100 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

