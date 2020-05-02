What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Central Business District, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

899 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,317/month, this 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 899 N. Orange Ave.

The unit has a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

750 N. Orange Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 750 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,360/month for its 630 square feet.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to see air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

911 N. Orange Ave.

Here's a 1,029-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 911 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,400/month.

The unit offers a fireplace and air conditioning. The building boasts a fitness center, outdoor space, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

860 N. Orange Ave.

Finally, check out this 993-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 860 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect air conditioning in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

