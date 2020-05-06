Budget apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

Central Business District is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Central Business District look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Central Business District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

860 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,110/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 860 N. Orange Ave., is 22.1% less than the $1,425/month median rent for a studio in Central Business District.

Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Also, expect hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

335 N. Magnolia Ave.

Here's a studio apartment at 335 N. Magnolia Ave., which is going for $1,302/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

480 N. Orange Ave.

Then there's this 535-square-foot apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave., listed at $1,331/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking.

